Cambodia Encourages Businesspeople, Entrepreneurs, Producers To Participate In China-ASEAN Expo

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, May 4 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia encourages businesspeople, entrepreneurs, investors and producers to participate in the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), scheduled for Sept 17-21, in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said a Ministry of Commerce's statement, yesterday.

The CAEXPO is a significant platform for business and investment exchange, between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and China, the statement said.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said, the annual expo serves as a platform to enhance economic collaboration, promote trade, and foster regional integration between China and ASEAN.

“The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo will facilitate the exchange of business ideas, showcase products and services, and encourage investment opportunities, playing a crucial role in strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations between China and ASEAN,” he said.

“It will promote high-quality regional development, through a variety of economic and trade activities, laying a solid foundation for building a more connected, resilient and dynamic region,” he added.– NNN-AKP