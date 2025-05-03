Russians Plan To Take 300 Ukrainian Children From Occupied Zaporizhzhia Region To Chuvashia
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
According to the Center for National Resistance, under the guise of“recreation,”“master classes,” and“rehabilitation,” the Kremlin is actually conducting a systematic re-education of children, trying to erase Ukrainian identity and impose Russian narratives.
The greatest threat is in the summer, when the invaders take Ukrainian children to the Russian hinterland en masse.Read also: Forced evacuation of children begins in two villages in Donetsk region
Some of them are returned with changed views, while others disappear into the adoption system, boarding schools, or end up in propaganda educational programs.
Such actions are a violation of international humanitarian law and can be qualified as a war crime.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, six more children were returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
