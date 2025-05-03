Yemen Appoints Finance Minister As New PM

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ADEN, May 4 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), appointed Finance Minister, Salem Saleh Bin Braik, as the country's new prime minister yesterday, following the resignation of Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

The decision came, just hours after Mubarak stepped down, citing constitutional constraints and obstacles that hindered his reform efforts.

Braik, who has served as the finance minister since 2019, and vice finance minister prior to that, has held several key financial and administrative roles throughout his career.

The official statement clarified that, all current ministers would retain their positions, with Mubarak being appointed as an adviser to the PLC president. Mubarak, in his resignation statement, highlighted the“numerous difficulties” he faced, including an inability to reshape the government and implement critical reforms, due to limited constitutional powers.

Mubarak, who took office in Feb, last year, had previously served as Yemen's foreign minister and ambassador to the United States. Yemen's civil war, which began in 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital Sanaa, continues to drive instability, with the internationally recognised government operating from Aden.– NNN-SABA