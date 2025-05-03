Committed To Decisive Action Against Terrorists, Backers: PM

In fresh punitive measures against Pakistan that came into effect immediately amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India also suspended exchange of mails, parcels from the neighbouring country via air and surface routes.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, sparking outrage in India and abroad.

After holding wide-ranging talks with visiting Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, Modi said terrorism is the“biggest threat” to humanity.

“We are unanimous that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and Angola for their condolences to those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” Modi said in his media statement.

“We are committed to take firm and decisive action against the terrorists and those who support them,” he added.

The Pakistan army, meanwhile, said in a statement that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System - a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km, saying it was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters.

In New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said India considers the test launch of the ballistic missile a“blatant” act of“provocation”.

As the hunt for the Pahalgam attackers intensified, Sri Lankan police searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after being tipped off that a suspect linked to the massacre could be on board, a police spokesperson said in the Sri Lankan capital. Indian authorities have identified four terrorists – including two Pakistani nationals – behind the Pahalgam carnage.

A statement from the national carrier SriLankan Airlines said the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations.

