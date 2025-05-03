CM Omar Calls On PM Modi, Discusses J & K Situation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed various issues, including last week's terror attack in Pahalgam, officials said.
The meeting at the prime minister's residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said.
This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
The officials said Abdullah briefed the prime minister about the ground situation, especially the outrage among the people over the deadly attack and their spontaneous protests in every nook and corner to convey their disapproval of the violence, which had happened for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in 1989.
He also highlighted the sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who had tried to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists.
The fallout of the attack on the booming tourism industry and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra also came up for discussion, the officials said.
The 38-day annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes - the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
