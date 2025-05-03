Underground School Construction Paces Up In Zaporizhzhia Region - Administration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An "underground school" protected from airstrikes is being built at an accelerated pace in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, as 50% of the work has already been completed.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , the chief of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"We are creating conditions for safe learning in various communities across Zaporizhzhia region. We are building an 'underground school' in Vilniansk at an accelerated pace. The work started in early February 2025 and has already been completed by 50% within a few months," the head of the region wrote.

The bombardment-proof facility is yet to be transformed into a modern education space designed to accommodate 1,000 students in two shifts.

"From September 1, 2025, some 30,000 children in Zaporizhzhia region will be able to study in person in equipped school shelters and "underground schools". Our ambitious goal is to double that number and ensure safe conditions for all 60,000 schoolchildren across the region," the head of the administration emphasized.

As reported, an underground school in Kharkiv, capable of hosting up to 1,000 students, opened its doors on April 22.