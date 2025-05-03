Ukraine Is Becoming Key Player For European Security - MP Kravchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European parliamentarians understand that Ukraine today is an integral part of the continent's security.

This opinion was expressed by Yevheniia Kravchuk, Vice President of the European party ALDE, Deputy Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the Women's Leadership in Time of War forum.

She said that an international delegation of one of the largest European political parties, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), had arrived in Ukraine. During the visit, their colleagues were able to learn about Ukraine's experience and achievements during the full-scale war, as well as see firsthand the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“This is a visit of 18 representatives of a European political party headed by the president of the political force. In particular, the leadership of this political family has arrived in Ukraine. It is very important that this is such a large presence of our European colleagues. In my opinion, it is very important that Europe send a signal that Ukraine is an integral part of the continent's security. Without Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe . That is, Ukraine is actually becoming a key player, having the largest and most trained army, as well as the ability to produce various types of weapons,” Kravchuk said.

She emphasized that European politicians today are very active in supporting Ukraine's European integration.

“By the way, European politicians, in particular the ALDE party, are very consistent in this. They don't say“if”, they say“when Ukraine becomes an EU member”. This will definitely happen. And it is very important that our European colleagues understand that Ukraine will add a lot: to security, to the economy, to the qualifications of specialists who can create some inventions. Today, Ukraine is an example for our European colleagues. We can share our experience. For example, if you look at how Ukraine has managed to increase its production tenfold relative to the military-industrial complex,” said the ALDE Vice President.

The MP noted that the event with the participation of European parliamentarians focused on Ukraine's achievements in various fields.

Mezentseva: Key event at PACE should be debate on holding Russia accountable for crime of aggression

“We tried to show our achievements in such areas as digitalization, for example: how we have risen 90 steps. To show how our diplomacy and our ambassadors work. Another country cannot even imagine this when we pass our resolutions at the UN, even if they are not supported by the United States,” she explained.

Kravchuk emphasized that the solidarity of European colleagues and their support for Ukraine is visible not only in words.

“We are always grateful to European MPs. We ask them to increase pressure on their governments to impose even more sanctions and continue to support Ukraine with weapons. And in fact, they thank Ukraine for preserving the Europe they are used to living in. Because if it were not for Ukraine, Russia would be in the EU. And they already realize that there is a hybrid war, there is interference [by Russia] in the elections. Ukraine is an example for our colleagues,” the politician said.

Maria Mezentseva, Head of the Verkhovna Rada's Permanent Delegation to PACE

She also informed that during the visit of European partners, Ukrainian colleagues showed them the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

“On May 3, we are visiting Chernihiv. We want our partners to see Yahidne and the torture chambers with their own eyes. The destruction that took place in the city, the attack on the theater. In fact, when we were traveling, we just drove by and showed the consequences of the“hits”: you see, there are no windows. And this city [Kyiv] is home to four million people,” Kravchuk added.

As reported, on May 2, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with the ALDE delegation. They discussed, among other things, the need to further increase military support for Ukraine, increase sanctions pressure on Russia, and make decisions necessary for the stable functioning of the Ukrainian economy.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE) is a European political party consisting of 60 national-level parties from all over Europe.