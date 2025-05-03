Journalism Turns Perilous In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa And Former Tribal Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Journalism has become a difficult and dangerous profession in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal areas.

On one hand, journalists face pressure from state institutions; on the other, they are confronted by criminal elements, political workers, and, at times, even opposition from their own colleagues and journalist unions.

Journalist and analyst Lihaj Ali states,“The Freedom Network's report is absolutely accurate-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the most dangerous province in Pakistan for journalists. Here, journalists face attacks, arrests, censorship, and legal restrictions. Journalism is no longer just about reporting on drains, roads, or the weather. When you report news, it often pertains to militancy, corruption, or institutional irregularities, and these very reports become a threat to the journalist's safety.”

According to Lihaj Ali, dozens of journalists have been killed while carrying out their professional duties in Bajaur, Mohmand, South Waziristan, and other tribal districts.“Journalism here is a mission, but the cost of embracing this mission sometimes becomes one's life.”

PECA Law: Freedom of Expression or a Threat?

Lihaj Ali expresses serious reservations about the implementation and misuse of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to him, the government has acquired powers under this law that make it easy to silence any dissenting voice.

“The Case Against Waheed Murad and the Misuse of PECA”

“Recently, a case was filed against Waheed Murad, even though he did not write anything himself-he merely retweeted a tweet by Akhtar Mengal. In the FIR, Akhtar Mengal's name was omitted, and all the blame was pinned on Waheed Murad. This law has now become a weapon against freedom of expression,” said Lihaj Ali.

However, he also criticizes media irresponsibility:“PECA was misused, and while I oppose this misuse, I also stand against this unbridled media. There should also be restrictions against sensational and fake news spread by the media.”

Threats Not Just from State Institutions

Lihaj Ali adds,“During reporting, resistance doesn't come only from state institutions but also from local criminals and armed groups. Sometimes, even press club officials refuse to give comments due to personal relationships.”

While working in digital media, he has faced threats, verbal abuse, and character assassination.“If I write something critical about a political party, its workers hurl abuse at me, edit my photos to humiliate me, and even go as far as threatening my family.”

Struggles of Journalists in Tribal Districts

Young journalist Mehrab Shah Afridi belongs to Landi Kotal, a tehsil in the tribal district of Khyber, and has been associated with various national and regional media outlets for the past decade.

Reporting on sensitive issues such as terrorism, human rights, and women's issues, Mehrab has faced serious threats multiple times during his journalistic journey. However, he has never once considered turning away from the path of truth.

“Terror Threats and Loss: Mehrab Shah's Struggles”

Mehrab says,“In 2023, both my close colleague Khalil Gibran and I received death threats. Tragically, Khalil Gibran was martyred by terrorists on June 18, 2024. After this heartbreaking incident, my own life remained under constant threat, and in June 2024, I was forced to leave my home and relocate to an undisclosed location.”

He shares that even today, he lives under intense psychological pressure, a constant sense of insecurity, and looming threats-but his determination remains unshaken.“As long as I breathe, the flame of truth will continue to burn,” he says.

His presence stands as a glowing beacon of tribal journalism, carrying a ray of hope in the midst of darkness.

Double Struggles of a Woman Journalist

Bushra Mehsud, a journalist from South Waziristan, has been working in the field for the past seven years.

She says she has repeatedly faced serious threats, cultural restrictions, and institutional negligence. Yet, she has never faltered in fulfilling her journalistic responsibilities.

“No Security, No Support: The Struggles of Women Journalists”

Bushra Mehsud says,“For women journalists like us, security, institutional support, and social acceptance are virtually non-existent. There have been multiple instances during reporting where my life was at risk, but when difficult times came, the institutions I worked for stepped back.”

According to her, women journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are rarely assigned reports on major issues, and even when they are, traditional restrictions and male dominance in the newsroom become barriers.

“In some stories, we have to change names because the real characters face life-threatening risks. We have no protection, but I have never withdrawn a report out of fear,” she says with firm resolve.

Bushra stresses that women journalists not only need training, security, and moral support from the local community but also from the very institutions they work for.“If our communities and organizations stand by us, we can face any threat. But sadly, we are often questioned about our attire or character-rarely about the quality of our journalism.”

“Journalist Bodies and Civil Society: Silent Spectators?”

Lihaz Ali expresses disappointment over journalist unions, stating they often fight for the interests of owners or office-bearers rather than advocating for ordinary journalists.“Civil society has also weakened. Most NGOs are chasing projects-if there's no funding, there's no action. What we need is unified action by journalist organizations and civil society for the protection of real journalism.”

“The Future Belongs to Investigative Journalism”

Lihaz Ali says,“The era of publishing mere statements is over. Everything is instantly available on social media now. The future belongs to investigative journalism-where reporters dig into facts themselves and bring the truth to light.”

He adds that the relevance of print newspapers is declining.“There was a time when newspapers printed three editions a day. Now, barely 3,000 copies are sold. People get news instantly via X (formerly Twitter) and other digital platforms.”

Faiza Hassan, program coordinator at Freedom Network, echoes Bushra Mehsud's concerns. According to her, regional and women journalists have limited access to training, security, and financial opportunities.“Most trainings are held in Islamabad, Lahore, or Karachi-places that are not accessible to regional journalists. One of the major reasons women can't attend is the dual burden of professional duties and household responsibilities.”

Faiza emphasizes the urgent need for reforms to protect women journalists-especially the implementation of workplace harassment laws, equal opportunities, and institutional support for safe reintegration after threats.“Institutions should go beyond mere criticism and empower women journalists through leadership, protection, and training.”

Both women agree that female journalists in tribal areas are rarely given opportunities to report, and often their prepared stories are handed over to male reporters. Despite this discrimination, they remain steadfast in their mission.

In a time when state pressure, criminal elements, and social restrictions are bent on silencing journalists, a few courageous voices-especially those of women-stand tall, holding the banner of truth.

It is imperative that journalistic institutions, state machinery, and civil society move beyond statements and take tangible steps for the protection, training, and freedom of these voices. Otherwise, the day is not far when truth-tellers will exist only in history books.