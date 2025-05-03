403
GCC Chief Calls For Peaceful Solution To South Asia Terrorist Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed on Saturday the concern of the GCC countries over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia, calling for dialogue and negotiations between Pakistan and India.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgm, Jammu, and Kashmir, killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.
He stressed the importance of resorting to peaceful means to resolve disputes in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter to preserve security, peace, and stability in the region, reaffirming the GCC's stance against terrorism in all its forms. (end)
