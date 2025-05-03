403
Qatar Charity's Relief Initiative Benefits 9,360 In Mali
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) implemented a relief and development initiative in Mali, benefiting 9,360 people, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), vulnerable groups and sponsored individuals. The initiative was carried out with support from Qatar's donors and in cooperation with Mali's Ministry for the Promotion of Women, Children, and Families.
The initiative aims to provide shelter, economic empowerment, and improved living conditions for IDPs and vulnerable groups, including orphans, persons with special needs, students, teachers, and low-income families.
Mali's Minister for the Promotion of Women, Children, and Families, Diarra Djeneba Sanogo expressed her pride in this humanitarian initiative, extending her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Qatar Charity and the State of Qatar, both the government and people, for their ongoing support and noble humanitarian efforts.
For his part, Director of Qatar Charity's Mali Branch, Said Zoulgamai emphasised the importance of the relief and development initiative, extending his sincere thanks to the philanthropists in Qatar for supporting the most vulnerable groups.
The launch event concluded with the honoring of Qatar Charity, which was awarded a certificate of appreciation for its outstanding efforts in overcoming challenges, alleviating the suffering of people, and providing the best humanitarian services. The certificate was presented by the Minister for the Promotion of Women, Children, and Families to HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Mali.
