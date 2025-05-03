DGFT Seeks Comments On Export Policy Changes Following Finance Act 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has issued a trade Notice on Tuesday, inviting feedback on proposed alignment of Schedule-II (Export Policy) of ITC(HS) 2022 with recent amendments introduced through the Finance Act, 2025.

The initiative follows changes to the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, as updated by the Finance Act, including revised Chapter Notes, Harmonised System (HS) codes, and product descriptions that require harmonisation with India's export policy framework.

In line with the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, which requires stakeholder consultation prior to any policy changes, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued two annexures for review.

The request for feed is available at DGFT web site

Annexure-I outlines proposed amendments to Chapter Notes. These include updated definitions for GI-recognised products such as rice and makhana, as well as revised chemical classifications.

Annexure-II lists specific changes to product codes, including additions, deletions, and modifications. It also introduces new conditions for the export of agricultural products and agrochemicals, particularly with respect to shipments to the European Union and associated countries.

Stakeholders must submit their views within seven days from the notice issuance via email to ....

The changes could significantly impact exporters of agro-products, chemicals, fertilisers, pesticides, and GI-tagged goods, and are considered part of the government's efforts to streamline export classifications in alignment with global standards.

The trade notice was issued with approval from the Competent Authority and signed by Md Moin Afaque, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade.

(KNN Bureau)