Ajloun Cable Car Sets New Visitor Record With Over 6,100 In A Day - Official

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ajloun cable car attraction reached a new milestone on Friday, drawing more than 6,100 visitors in a single day, including Jordanians, residents, and tourists from across the Arab world and beyond.

Tareq Maaitah, Director of the AjlounDevelopment Area, told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the record turnout highlights the strong appeal of the cable car project and reinforces its role as a flagship destination on Jordan's tourism map.

Maaytah attributed the growing popularity to a targeted strategy aimed at enhancing the visitor experience through quality events and engaging programs, which have contributed to longer tourist stays.

He added that Ajloun is experiencing a notable rise in tourism activity this season, positioning the area as a leading year-round destination.