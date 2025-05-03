On Sport To Broadcast Pan Arab Golf Championship For Juniors And Ladies In Egypt
The Pan Arab Golf Championship, organised through cooperation between the Arab Golf Federation and the Egyptian Golf Federation, will feature participation from over 110 players representing 12 Arab countries.
The participating nations are Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and the host nation, Egypt.
The Arab and Egyptian Golf Federations also announced that a golf festival will be held on the sidelines of the championship events at Madinaty Golf Club.
This festival is set to include sports and entertainment features, notably performances by golf trick shot specialists 'The Trick Shot Boys'. Additionally, international expert Nick Horrocks, known for developing innovative golf teaching programmes, is scheduled to attend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment