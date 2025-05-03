On Sport To Broadcast Pan Arab Golf Championship For Juniors And Ladies In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian television channel On Sport will broadcast the 2025 Pan Arab Golf Championship for Juniors and Ladies, scheduled to take place from May 7th to 10th at the Madinaty Golf Club and Katameya Dunes Golf Club, the channel has announced.

The Pan Arab Golf Championship, organised through cooperation between the Arab Golf Federation and the Egyptian Golf Federation, will feature participation from over 110 players representing 12 Arab countries.

The participating nations are Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and the host nation, Egypt.

The Arab and Egyptian Golf Federations also announced that a golf festival will be held on the sidelines of the championship events at Madinaty Golf Club.

This festival is set to include sports and entertainment features, notably performances by golf trick shot specialists 'The Trick Shot Boys'. Additionally, international expert Nick Horrocks, known for developing innovative golf teaching programmes, is scheduled to attend.