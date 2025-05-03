Major Archaeological Discoveries In Sinai Reveal Layers Of Egypt's 'Eastern Fortresses'

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Excavations at the Tel Abu Seifi site in North Sinai have uncovered extensive remains of ancient military fortifications, soldiers' quarters, a wide paved road, and a large moat-offering new insights into the strategic role of Sinai as Egypt's eastern defensive frontier across successive eras.

The discoveries were made by an Egyptian archaeological mission affiliated with the Supreme Council of Antiquities. Preliminary findings suggest the possible existence of a third, previously unknown fortress at the site, predating both the Ptolemaic and Roman fortresses already identified.

Sherif Fathi, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, hailed the findings as a breakthrough in understanding Egypt's eastern military defences during the Greco-Roman period. He described Tel Abu Seifi as a long-standing military and industrial center whose significance evolved over time.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the discoveries help redraw Egypt's ancient eastern defence map.“Sinai has always been Egypt's eastern gateway and first line of defence,” he said. He added that the mission unearthed distinctive architectural elements of the eastern gates belonging to the Ptolemaic and Roman fortresses, which will allow historians to reimagine ancient military entryways more accurately.













Among the most notable finds is a deep defensive moat-over two meters in depth-at the entrance to the Ptolemaic fortress. Researchers believe it formed part of a broader protective system activated in times of threat.

Mohamed Abdel-Badi', Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector, said the team also uncovered a wide limestone-paved road, measuring 11 meters in width and extending more than 100 meters from the eastern gate of the Roman fortress into the heart of the site. Beneath this lies an older, Ptolemaic-era road made from similar materials, suggesting continuity in site planning across centuries.













On either side of the road, archaeologists found more than 500 clay planting circles-likely used for cultivating trees that once lined the fortress's grand entrance during the Ptolemaic period. Additionally, well-preserved Roman-era soldiers' dwellings were unearthed, offering rare glimpses into daily life at the fortress during the reigns of Emperors Diocletian and Maximian.



















The site also revealed four large kilns used for producing quicklime, confirming the site's transformation into an industrial hub in the late Roman period-an expansion that ultimately led to the destruction of earlier stone structures.

Dr. Hisham Hussein, Head of the archaeological mission and Director-General of the General Administration of Sinai Antiquities, noted the discovery of another moat, likely linked to an earlier fortress. The four corners of this structure have been identified, and work is underway to determine its precise age. Excavators also uncovered overlapping layers of rectangular residential buildings from the Ptolemaic period, indicating extended occupation.

Once a key stronghold, Tel Abu Seifi rose in strategic importance following shifts in the Nile's course and the retreat of the coastline, which led to the decline of nearby Tel Habuwa (the ancient city of Tharu). The latest discoveries further reinforce Tel Abu Seifi's pivotal role in Egypt's military history and its enduring significance in understanding life and defence strategies in the Sinai Peninsula.