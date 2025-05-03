403
China Acknowledges US Request for Tariff Talks
(MENAFN) Beijing confirmed on Friday that the Trump administration had initiated contact with China to discuss tariff-related matters, stating that it is “currently assessing the situation.”
According to a statement from the Commerce Ministry, the United States has “recently reached out through relevant channels multiple times, expressing a desire to engage in talks with China over tariff issues.”
This acknowledgment follows numerous prior rejections by China of U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s assertions that negotiations were underway between the two nations regarding tariffs.
Reaffirming its stance that if “forced to fight, China will fight to the end, and for talks, the door is open,” the ministry emphasized that any discussions “must demonstrate sincerity by making preparations and taking concrete actions, such as correcting its erroneous practices and lifting the unilateral tariffs.”
In the previous month, Trump implemented an expansive tariff policy targeting both allies and adversaries.
Subsequently, he issued a 90-day suspension of tariffs for all countries except China, which continues to face substantial levies of up to 245 percent on its exports to the United States.
In response, Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs of 125 percent on all goods imported from the U.S.
The ministry noted that China has “noticed” the United States repeatedly referencing potential modifications to its tariff approach, and stated: "In any potential dialogue or talks, if the United States does not rectify its erroneous unilateral tariff measures, it would demonstrate a complete lack of sincerity and further undermine mutual trust."
