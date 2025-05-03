Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple's Second Quarter Profit Soars, Beating Expectations


2025-05-03 10:11:59
(MENAFN) Apple announced Thursday that its revenue and profits saw a significant uptick in the second fiscal quarter of 2025, which concluded on March 29th. The tech behemoth reported a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching a substantial $95.4 billion.

The company's net profit also experienced growth, climbing to $24.8 billion for the quarter, a notable rise from the $23.6 billion recorded during the same period last year. Consequently, Apple's earnings per share also improved, reaching $1.65 compared to $1.53 in the corresponding period. These financial results surpassed analysts' forecasts.

Driving this growth, iPhone sales saw a nearly 2% increase year-on-year, totaling $46.8 billion for the three months ending March 29th. Additionally, both Mac and iPad sales demonstrated strong performance, with Mac sales rising by almost 7% to $7.9 billion and iPad sales surging by 15% to $6.4 billion during the same period.

"Today Apple is reporting strong quarterly results, including double-digit growth in Services,” stated Apple CEO Tim Cook. He further commented, “We were happy to welcome iPhone 16e to our lineup and to introduce powerful new Macs and iPads that take advantage of the extraordinary capabilities of Apple silicon. And we were proud to announce that we’ve cut our carbon emissions by 60% over the past decade."

