Rubio Condemns Germany for Calling AfD ‘Proven Extremist Group’
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio harshly criticized Germany on Friday after the nation’s intelligence authority designated the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a "proven extremist group."
"Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise," Rubio stated on X.
He argued that the AfD, which secured second place in recent polls, is not radical but instead challenges "the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies."
"Germany should reverse course," he urged.
In response, Germany’s Foreign Office posted on X: “This is democracy. This decision is the result of a thorough & independent investigation,” adding, “It is independent courts that will have the final say. We have learnt from our history that rightwing extremism needs to be stopped.”
On Friday, Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) announced the outcome of a three-year probe, asserting that the AfD is a “proven extremist group” that advocates for a racially-defined concept of citizenship and threatens the country's democratic legal framework.
