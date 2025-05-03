403
Kuwait Rights Group Denounces Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Diwan for Human Rights on Saturday condemned the Israeli occupation's continued aggression on the Gaza Strip, restating that it stands side by side with the Palestinian people and their just causes.
In a press release, the rights group also denounced the two-month siege imposed by Israeli occupying forces on the enclave as well as the ban on humanitarian and relief aid delivery to Gazans, causing an unprecedented deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
It added that the genocide and continued killing, which have left more than 150,000 dead or injured, mostly women and children, represent an obvious breach of international law and human rights charters.
The diwan voiced unwavering support for the Palestinian people, reiterating Kuwait's untiring backing to the Palestinian steadfastness through contributions to relief and charitable campaigns to alleviate the humanitarian anguish of the Palestinian people. (end)
