Abigail Pande On The Great Indian Cricket Fan: 'Loved Being A Part Of It'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Abigail Pande will be a part of the new series "The Great Indian Cricket Fan". Expressing her excitement, Abigail shared that she has always been that crazy cricket fan.

She said,“Honestly, it was so much fun shooting for 'The Great Indian Cricket Fan'. The energy on set was absolutely palpable! If you've been missing Sia Dhillon, you're going to love this show-because I genuinely loved being a part of it. The concept is fresh and something we haven't really explored before. While we've often seen stories around football fan rivalries, cricket-which is practically a religion in India-hadn't been tapped into like this. From passionate fan clubs to the electrifying vibe in cafés during big matches, and how these spaces turn into mini-stadiums for fans, we've tried to capture it all. This show will definitely make you want to head to a café with your gang and cheer for your favorite team!”

Actor Yuvraj Dua, who is also a part of the core cast added,“Being a sports enthusiast since childhood, I naturally gravitated toward sports journalism-and then social media found its way into my life. But through all the transitions, one thing remained constant: my love for cricket. When I signed 'The Great Indian Cricket Fan', the first thought that crossed my mind was-wow, a show about sports! This time, I wouldn't be acting; I'd just be myself in front of the camera. I've always been that crazy cricket fan: canceling dinner plans, ghosting WhatsApp groups, sitting in the same spot for hours because India was doing well and I didn't want to jinx it! The madness, the emotions, the superstitions-we've all lived it. And the fact that this is Balaji Originals' first-ever show makes it even more special. To be one of the first faces representing a platform launching something so rooted in our culture-it's a proud, full-circle moment for me.”

"The Great Indian Cricket Fan" is a heartfelt dramedy that delves into how cricket fever permeates the lives of ordinary people-altering relationships, routines, and even reason. Set during an electrifying cricket season, the series portrays how fans experience the highs and lows of the game with as much intensity as the players themselves.