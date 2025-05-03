Azerbaijan, UAE Touch On Development Of Partnership Relations
During the meeting, the friendship and brotherhood relations between the two countries were also emphasized, and the expanding economic and trade partnership was noted.
The significance of the UAE's investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector was highlighted.
It was mentioned that Azerbaijan's favorable business environment, strategic geographical location, rich resources, and the rapid development of the non-oil sector create attractive opportunities for investors.
Effectively utilizing these opportunities to promote investment relations and expand partnerships among business entities was underscored as being of great importance.
Additionally, the parties discussed strengthening economic integration between the two countries and establishing new cooperation ties.
