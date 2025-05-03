Indian Institute Of Creative Technology To Boost AVGC-XR Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The government on Saturday formally launched the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), a national centre of excellence dedicated exclusively to the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) sector.

In a major leap towards empowering India's AVGC-XR ecosystem, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with FICCI and CII, unveiled IICT at the 'WAVES 2025' summit here.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasised India's potential to become a global leader in media and entertainment, stating that IICT is on track to evolve into a premier institution in its field, much like how IITs and IIMs have become benchmarks in technology and management education.

The minister informed that IICT will follow the same template as the IITs and IIMs in India to transform itself into a massive world-class education and training hub for students who aspire to be professionals in the AVGC-XR sector.

“We have started an initiative which is completely novel in the world of film and entertainment. This (initiative) follows the vision of our Prime Minister that India can take the global lead in the world in the media and entertainment sector,” said the minister.

Vaishnaw thanked the industry partners who have expressed their willingness to collaborate, as he announced that leading global companies have agreed to partner with IICT to provide support in curriculum development, internships, scholarships, startup funding, and job placements.

“I thank all the industry partners and their top management with whom I have spoken to, for expressing their willingness to partner with us for this initiative. They will help us build this institution and help us sustain a long-term growth. I hope the IICT grows into a large educational infrastructure for the (AVGC-XR) sector,” said the minister.

“We will be following the same template that we have created for the IITs and IIMs in our country, to make it into a world-class institution,” he added.

Some companies who have extended their hands for long-term collaborations are Adobe, Google and YouTube, Meta, Wacom, Microsoft and NVIDIA.