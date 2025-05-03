Gurugram Traffic Police Issue Rs 99.42 Lakh In Fines For Wrong-Side Driving

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 3 (IANS) In a major crackdown against wrong-side driving, the Gurugram Traffic Police have issued 19,146 challans worth Rs 99.42 lakh against traffic violators last month, police said on Saturday.

While revealing data, the traffic police officials said, as per the direction of Commissioner of Police Gurugram, Vikas Arora, the traffic police took necessary action against those driving on the wrong side.

"To ensure traffic rules, the Gurugram traffic police took effective action and fined 19,146 drivers who drive in the wrong direction, which mainly includes places like National Highway-48 near Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, CRPF Chowk towards Sheetla Colony, and Gurugram-Sohna Road," Rajesh Mohan, DCP (Traffic), said.

"To take effective action against those driving on the wrong side, Gurugram Police conducted special campaigns and regularly checked vehicles at various places. During checking, drivers found driving in the wrong direction were challaned as per the Motor Vehicle Act, the DCP added.

“The objective of Gurugram Police is to make the journey smooth and safe by conducting the traffic systematically and smoothly. For smooth, easy, and systematic operation of traffic, action is taken as per rules by Gurugram Police against those who violate traffic rules,” the traffic police officers said.

Apart from this, Gurugram Police run special awareness campaigns from time to time to make people aware and motivate them to follow traffic rules by giving information about traffic rules, and during this, people are also told what kind of punishment/penalty is provided against them as per the law for violating traffic rules.

"Gurugram Traffic Police appeal to all drivers to ensure compliance with traffic rules so that road accidents can be avoided, there is no loss of life and property, and traffic movement remains smooth, easy, and organized," the DCP said.