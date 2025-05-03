Kharge Calls For Social Security Measures For Unorganised Sector On INTUC Foundation Day
Marking the 78th foundation day of the INTUC, Kharge paid tribute to generations of workers and leaders who have championed labour rights in India.
“As INTUC completes 78 years, I extend my gratitude to the countless members and workers who have struggled for labour rights,” Kharge said in a post on X.
He recalled the contributions of stalwarts like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, G. Ramanujam, Jagjivan Ram, Aruna Asaf Ali, S.K. Patil, Gulzari Lal Nanda, Harihar Nath Shastri, S.P. Sen and G.D. Ambekar in laying the foundation of an organisation committed to protecting the rights and dignity of the working class, guided by Gandhian values.
“Today, as we observe the foundation day of INTUC, it is imperative for us to raise our voice for new challenges such as social security of the unorganised sector, gig & platform workers, khet-mazdoors, artisans and casual workers, by organising them and assimilating them for the broader goals of social justice,” he added.
Kharge's remarks came amid concerns over the lack of formal safeguards for India's vast unorganised workforce, which remains outside the ambit of many labour protections.
The INTUC was founded on May 3, 1947, just before India attained Independence. On the second day of the conference, the constitution of the INTUC was adopted. Mahatma Gandhi also blessed the new trade union centre.
Since its inception, INTUC has maintained a very close relationship with the Congress party.
