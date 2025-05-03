403
Drone Attack Leaves Gaza Aid Vessel Crippled, Malta Provides Aid
(MENAFN) A humanitarian aid vessel sailing towards Gaza, carrying 16 individuals, required rescue by Maltese forces after it was disabled by a drone attack. According to local media reports on Friday, citing a government announcement, the media stated that a tugboat equipped for firefighting provided aid to the Freedom Flotilla ship following its SOS distress signal.
A press release reported the drone strike knocked out the ship's power, leaving it "at great risk of sinking."
The Maltese government confirmed that a patrol boat from the Armed Forces was dispatched to the scene at the tugboat's request.
The government statement noted, “At around 2.13 am (0013GMT) it was confirmed that those on board were all safe, but all refused to leave the ship,” adding that the situation was stabilized by 3.45 am (0145GMT).
The ship, named the Conscience, remains in international waters under monitoring by authorities.
The UN's rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, took to X to comment on the incident, stating she had received a distress call from those traveling on the Freedom Flotilla.
"I call on concerned state authorities, including maritime authorities, to support the ship and its crew as needed," she stated, adding, "I trust the competent authorities will also ascertain the facts and intervene appropriately."
