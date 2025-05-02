403
Philippine Embassy Celebrates 'Filipino Food Month'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippines embassy in Qatar celebrated its month-long festival commemorating Filipino gastronomy in April. Filipino food is a celebration of colours and flavours traced from the rich tapestry of heritage, history, and identity woven through generations across the Philippines' 7,641 islands.
Recognising the crucial role of food culture in fostering new relationships and strengthening bonds between individuals and communities, the embassy enjoined every Filipino in Qatar and around the globe to unite in preserving and championing the country's culinary treasures“because every bite of Filipino food is a taste of our national identity.”
This year, the embassy tapped selected restaurants to showcase the vibrant Filipino cuisine and transport diners on an epicurean journey to the Pearl of the Orient Seas: the Philippine archipelago.
The embassy's team, headed by ambassador Mardomel Celo D Melicor, visited Lifestyle Avenue Restaurant together with media representatives, influencers, and non-Filipino guests. Highlighted during the visit were bulalo (a light coloured soup made by cooking beef shanks and bone marrow); pancit bihon (a traditional stir-fried noodle dish in the Philippines); classic street food chicken barbecue; cajun seafood; and turon (a fried snack made of thinly sliced bananas wrapped in a spring roll paper).
“Let's encourage Filipino and non-Filipino friends to try out more Filipino restaurants in Qatar. Halika, kain tayo (Come, let's eat together)!” the embassy stated. Follow facebook/PHinQatar, instagram/phinqatar, and gov for updates on upcoming activities and programmes.
