India's Strength Lies In Unity & Military Might: PM

Addressing a rally in Amaravati, PM Modi said,“Unity is a key strength of India besides its military strength.”

Minutes before the Prime Minister's address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan referred to the Pahalgam terror attack and voiced their open support to the Prime Minister in his actions against Pakistan and terrorism.

“Today, our strength is not just weapons but also our unity. (Aaj humari taqat humare hathiyaar hi nahi hai...humari ekta bhi hai). Ekta malls are being built throughout the country,” said, PM Modi.

“India has tested a new DRDO missile. We are boosting our defence sector by spending more on the defence sector. We laid the foundation stne of DRDO's Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka. The Navdurga Testing Range being built in Nagayalanka will empower the nation's defence power, just like Goddess Durga,” he added.

Pertinently, after the Pahalgam terror attack PM Modi led Government has downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan. The Indus Water Treaty has been put in abeyance, while Pak nationals and diplomats in India have been sent back.

Amid growing indications of tough action against the Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators, PM Modi has given complete operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets and timing of response to Pakistan.

During the past ten days PM Modi has chaired two back to back meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and has passed strict directions to eliminate terror and its supporters.

