Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution For Its ETF Class


2025-05-02 04:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MPY) Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund has declared a monthly cash distribution for its ETF Class in the amount of $0.06400 per unit, payable on June 6, 2025 to unitholders of record on May 30, 2025.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
 Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


