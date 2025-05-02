Uranium Spot Price Climbs On Renewed Market Activity

Buyers returned to the uranium market in April, after gaining clarity on the exemption of uranium under new US tariffs.

- TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers returned to the uranium market in April, after gaining clarity on the exemption of uranium under new US tariffs enacted by US President Donald Trump on April 2.

As a result, industry consultant TradeTech's Daily Uranium Spot Price is up $2.00 to $70.00 per pound U3O8 on May 1. The daily spot price has remained in the mid-$60 range for several weeks and has not reached the $70 mark for nearly three months.

“In April, end user demand began to emerge, and utilities have continued to come forward with delivery dates for purchased material spread across the near-term, mid-term, and long-term delivery time frames. This encouraged other buyers to enter the market as well,” said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

In the term uranium market, new demand emerged from a number of utilities during April. A portion of this demand calls for delivery of material as early as Q3 2025, with others seeking deliveries spanning multiple years extending beyond 2030. This trend is expected to continue as buyers approach buying commitments with a higher degree of caution due to continuing volatility in the broader economic environment, according to TradeTech.

US Tariff Background

US tariffs of 25 percent on Mexico and Canada went into effect on March 4, however, on March 6, President Donald Trump paused tariffs on good and services compliant with the United States Mexico-Canada Agreement. Notably, Canada is the largest importer of uranium into the USA, according to the US Energy Information Administration. On April 2, President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on specific nations, however, uranium is included on the tariff exemption list.

About TradeTech

TradeTech-and its predecessor companies-has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech launched its Daily Uranium Spot Price Indicator in March 2011, which is provided to subscribers worldwide. The company's "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly“Uranium Market Study.”

