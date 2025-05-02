CN Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
| %
Against
|S hauneen Bruder
|467,031,198
|99.01%
|4,673,975
|0.99%
|J o-ann dePass Olsovsky
|465,145,961
|98.61%
|6,559,711
|1.39%
|D avid Freeman
|469,972,193
|99.63%
|1,733,487
|0.37%
|D enise Gray
|468,307,761
|99.28%
|3,397,913
|0.72%
|J ustin M. Howell
|467,731,599
|99.16%
|3,974,077
|0.84%
|S usan C. Jones
|470,733,139
|99.79%
|972,034
|0.21%
|Robert Knight
|469,832,913
|99.60%
|1,872,766
|0.40%
|Michel Letellier
|467,737,469
|99.16%
|3,968,206
|0.84%
|Margaret A. McKenzie
|465,368,010
|98.66%
|6,337,661
|1.34%
|Al Monaco
|469,900,500
|99.62%
|1,805,177
|0.38%
|Tracy Robinson
|470,824,140
|99.81%
|881,535
|0.19%
Shauneen Bruder was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Ms. Bruder is a Corporate Director and retired Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.
Biographical information on all directors can be found in the Information Circular, available at
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.
|Contacts:
|Media
|Investment Community
|Ashley Michnowski
|Stacy Alderson
|Senior Manager
|Assistant Vice-President
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|(438) 596-4329
| (514) 399-0052
|...
| ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment