Danimals® And Olympian Allyson Felix Are Coming To The Rescue For Parents In Snack Time Emergencies With Snack Hero Deliveries

Starting May 1st, Danimals is treating parents (and kids!) nationwide to get up to $15 worth of snacks on us in as fast as 30 minutes by ordering Danimals through Instacart – solving any snack time emergency in a pinch. With yogurt pouches and smoothies offered in a variety of delicious flavors that provide a good source of calcium and Vitamin D and are made with no dyes or colors from artificial sources, Danimals is a snack that both parents and kids can agree on.

"As a parent to three young kids, I know what it's like to be asked for snacks around the clock," said Lindsey Lee, Senior Director, Family & Kids Yogurt at Danone North America. "At Danimals, we know that snack time can be a good way to help your kids get important nutrients they may not be getting enough of throughout the day. That's why we're proud to help provide parents with quick, easy snacks that are both kid and parent-approved through our Snack Hero campaign, so that every parent can feel like the hero we know that they are!"

To help spread the word of the availability of the Snack Hero deliveries, Danimals is teaming up with the ultimate champion for parents – the most decorated American Track & Field Olympian of all time and mom of two, Allyson Felix – who is a tireless advocate for making things easier for moms everywhere. We know super parents like Allyson are super busy, and together we are making it a little bit easier for families to have quick, easy and delicious snacks delivered to them in as fast as 30 minutes for when kids need them most.

To kick off the Danimals Snack Hero program, Allyson surprised the Los Angeles Jets Track & Field Club – a storied youth track & field club for kids ages six to 18 – to hand-deliver after-practice snacks, pleasing even the pickiest eaters and helping the team's parents become the Snack Heroes of the day.

"Perhaps the biggest – and most amazing – sprint of my life has been being a mom. As parents, we have so many priorities to balance, which is why I'm grateful for snacks like Danimals that help us be confident that even the pickiest of eaters, like my daughter, are getting the nutrients we know they need – like calcium and vitamin D – without sacrificing the taste they love," said Allyson Felix, 11-Time Track and Field Medalist. "I had a blast teaming up with Danimals and passing the baton to the parents of the LA Jets athletes to help make them feel like a Snack Hero, and I'm super excited parents nationwide can now get the same experience through Instacart."

Visit Instacart from May 1 (until supplies last) to order a Snack Hero delivery in as fast as 30 minutes including $15 worth of eligible snacks using the promo code SNACKHERO-15*.

To be the Snack Hero for their family any time, parents can visit Danimals to find their favorite Danimals products at a store near them and follow @the_official_danimals on across social media platforms to keep up with the latest news.

*Up to $15 off eligible products that total $5 or more through one retailer on Instacart with your order, while supplies last. Limited time only. Taxes, delivery, services fees and terms apply.

Danimals Kids' Yogurt, Pouches Smoothies provide parents with easy and fun snack choices that offer the taste that their kids will love and nutrients they need. Danimals is a good source of calcium and vitamin D per serving, contains no colors from artificial sources, no artificial flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Danimals Smoothies are also Non-GMO Project Verified! Danimals can be found in the dairy aisle of food stores nationwide.

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & CoTM, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit , and to start shopping, visit . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Established in 1973, the Los Angeles Jet Track Club is a youth track and field organization led by an all-volunteer coaching staff that supports athletes ranging from ages six to eighteen. The Los Angeles Jets compete nationwide in the USA Track & Field League, Region 15 in the Southern California Association.

