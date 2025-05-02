Perfect Storm Of Tech Bros, Foreign Interference And Disinformation Is An Urgent Threat To Press Freedom

MENAFN - The Conversation) Media freedom has long been essential to healthy democracy. It is the oxygen that fuels informed debate, exposes corruption and holds power to account. But around the world, that freedom is under sustained attack.

The actions of populist political elites, tech billionaires and foreign disinformation campaigns are reinforcing one another. This is weakening independent journalism and reshaping the global public sphere.

This convergence was on full display at US president Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration. The presence of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg signalled that the tech elite are no longer simply disruptors. They are increasingly aligned with populist politics, a project openly hostile to independent journalism and democratic accountability.

Nowhere is this clearer than on X (formerly Twitter). Musk's takeover has transformed the platform into a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and misinformation , while systematically undermining the credibility of established media outlets. Meta's decision to abandon factchecking political content in the US also marks a dangerous retreat from even the minimal efforts once made to curb disinformation.

At its core, journalism's role is simple but essential: to inform the public and hold power to account. Independent media – outlets free from government, political, or corporate control – are essential to democracy. They play a critical role in exposing corruption, amplifying marginalised voices, scrutinising government decisions and challenging abuses of power.

When media organisations are weakened, this essential accountability collapses – allowing governments, politicians and corporations to operate unchecked. Minorities and vulnerable groups suffer most when no one is left to shine a light on abuse or discrimination. Human rights violations go unreported. Misinformation and rumour fill the void.

That is precisely what is happening, not just in fragile states but in established democracies. Populist leaders have attacked journalists as enemies of the people and smeared media outlets that challenge them.

Donald Trump infamously branded critical coverage as “fake news” . Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro vilified journalists who investigated corruption and environmental crimes. Hungary's Viktor Orbán has systematically dismantled media independence . Slovakia's Robert Fico called journalists “bloodthirsty bastards” and“possessed by the devil” .

These leaders know that controlling the narrative is key to holding power. Discrediting the media is the first step.

One of the clearest recent examples is the Trump administration's shuttering of Voice of America (VOA) . This move to silence a broadcaster that had promoted press freedom for over 80 years has been celebrated by authoritarian regimes. China's state media mocked VOA as “discarded like a dirty rag” .

Foreign threats

What makes this moment uniquely dangerous is that these political attacks are now supercharged by technology platforms retreating from accountability, and exploited by hostile foreign powers.

The latest European External Action Service (EEAS) Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Threat Report paints a stark picture of how disinformation is used as a strategic weapon to weaken democracies from within.

In 2024, the EEAS – the diplomatic service of the European Union – detected record levels of foreign manipulation, particularly from Russia and China. The EEAS recorded more than 500 coordinated manipulation campaigns targeting 90 countries.

These included AI-generated deepfake videos impersonating European politicians, such as a fabricated video of Moldova's president endorsing a pro-Russian party .

Bot networks were deployed to amplify false narratives about migration and inflation , distorting online discourse and inflaming social divisions. Impersonation tactics cloning legitimate news websites like Le Monde and German media were used to disseminate pro-Kremlin disinformation. All these efforts were aimed at undermining trust in democratic institutions, inflaming social divisions and creating confusion.

Disinformation has become a standard geopolitical weapon, often used as a precursor to military or economic action. In the lead-up to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia conducted a sustained disinformation campaign . Fabricated videos and false flag operations portrayed Ukraine as the aggressor to justify military action.

Similarly, during the 2020-21 border clashes with India, China spread disinformation downplaying its military build-up while casting India as the instigator.

Russia has also used disinformation to pursue economic goals, notably by spreading falsehoods about European renewable energy and gas supply stability , to influence energy policy and sow public doubt about the EU's energy independence strategy.

While this happens, platforms like Meta and X are retreating from content moderation and fact-checking. The result is a perfect storm where domestic populism, platform failure and foreign manipulation reinforce one another. Platforms like X have become the key battleground, accounting for 88% of detected disinformation activity .

What's at stake – and what must change

As these threats grow, the traditional media model is collapsing. Advertising revenue – once the lifeblood of newspapers, radio, and television – has shifted almost entirely to digital platforms. Local newsrooms are closing, while investigative journalism is increasingly rare, expensive and risky.

In the UK, more than 320 local papers have closed since 2009 . Titles like the Evening Standard ended daily print in 2024 due to plummeting ad revenues. Across Europe, rising news deserts and newsroom cuts are weakening media's democratic role .

In the US, things are even worse – 3,200 newspapers have closed since 2005 . More than half of all counties now have little or no local news coverage.

As social media platforms abandon even basic content moderation, they create vast, ungoverned digital spaces where bad actors dominate the conversation.

Into this gap flood social media influencers, partisan outlets and state-backed propaganda. The result is a fractured, polarised information ecosystem. Facts struggle to compete with viral misinformation and coordinated disinformation campaigns.

In the end, it is citizens who pay the price, bombarded by propaganda and adrift in a sea of misinformation. This is not just a media problem, it is a fundamental threat to democracy itself. Without independent journalism, there is no one left to ask difficult questions, expose wrongdoing or defend the public interest.

Protecting media freedom must now be treated as a democratic priority, as essential as free and fair elections or an independent judiciary. Governments need to regulate tech platforms effectively, enforcing transparency over algorithms and bringing in meaningful protections against disinformation.

Public investment in journalism is critical to ensure the press can survive and hold power to account. Democracies must coordinate efforts to counter foreign information manipulation, and protect journalists facing harassment and threats from authoritarian regimes.

The future of democratic accountability now depends on whether governments, regulators and the media can reclaim this space before it is lost entirely. Above all, this means recognising that journalism is not a luxury or a relic. It is a vital public good.