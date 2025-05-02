403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Imperial Oil
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - Imperial Oil : Reported estimated net income in the first quarter of $1,288 million, up from net income of $1,225 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher Downstream margin capture. Quarterly cash flows from operating activities were $1,527 million, compared to $1,789 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Imperial Oil shares T are trading up $1.08 at $94.88.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment