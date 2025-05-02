Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-02 01:20:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - Imperial Oil : Reported estimated net income in the first quarter of $1,288 million, up from net income of $1,225 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher Downstream margin capture. Quarterly cash flows from operating activities were $1,527 million, compared to $1,789 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Imperial Oil shares T are trading up $1.08 at $94.88.

