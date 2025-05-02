403
Zelensky pleads along side Trump in Vatican
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky used a brief meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Vatican to appeal for renewed American involvement in ending the conflict with Russia, The Economist reported on Tuesday.
The two leaders spoke for roughly 15 minutes on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday. The meeting produced a striking image of Zelensky and Trump seated together in St. Peter’s Basilica, appearing as political equals.
According to Ukrainian sources cited by The Economist, Zelensky conveyed a clear message: Ukraine is prepared to enter an unconditional ceasefire, while Russia is not, and only Trump has the influence to make peace possible.
Moscow has dismissed Ukraine’s proposed 30-day ceasefire as unrealistic and insists that negotiations can proceed without halting military operations.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently warned that Washington may step back from the peace process if Russia and Ukraine do not make tangible progress toward ending the conflict soon.
Kiev officials reportedly view the latest interaction with Trump with “cautious optimism,” believing the U.S. president is beginning to show respect for Zelensky after months of friction.
This Vatican encounter marked the first face-to-face discussion between the two since a contentious Oval Office meeting in February, which ended in a heated exchange. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance had previously accused Zelensky of ingratitude and reluctance to pursue peace, cutting short his White House visit.
Following the Vatican talks, Trump remarked that Zelensky appeared “calmer” and more open to negotiations, suggesting the Ukrainian leader “now understands the picture” and may be ready to strike a deal.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s willingness to engage in direct talks with Kiev without conditions. However, he rejected a ceasefire, claiming it would merely allow Ukraine to regroup and rearm with Western support.
