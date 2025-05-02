Empire Metals Limited To Present At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 7Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Metals Limited (OTCQB: EPMLF, AIM: EEE), based in London, UK, and Perth, Australia, and focused on the Pitfield Project, the largest titanium discovery globally, today announced that Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on May 7th.

DATE : May 7th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

Shaun Bunn, MD, will be presenting and Empire's Head of Corporate Development, Arabella Burwell, will be available for 1x1 meetings: May 7, 12 and 13

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights



Confirmation of widespread and continuous, high-grade titanium dioxide ('TiO2') mineralization within the in-situ weathered cap at Pitfield, extending from surface to depths of over 50 meters.



Broad, continuous, high-grade zones identified in every hole of drilling program, with an average weathered interval grade of 5.77% TiO2.



Preliminary test work delivered a high-purity TiO2 product, which assayed at 91.6% TiO2.

The TiO2 product under development at Pitfield is entirely free of any deleterious impurities and is suitable for high-quality titanium sponge metal or high-grade titanium dioxide pigment production.



About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO2 mineralization, each being over 7km in strike length.

An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tons with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tons with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.

The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realize the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

