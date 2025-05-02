Hydrogen Compressor Market Estimated To Reach US$5.303 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.15%

The hydrogen compressor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% from US$3.934 billion in 2025 to US$5.303 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the hydrogen compressor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$5.303 billion by 2030.The global demand for clean energy has been steadily increasing in recent years, and one of the key players in this market is the hydrogen compressor industry. With the growing focus on reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources, the demand for hydrogen compressors has been on the rise. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, according to a recent market report.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy source in various industries such as transportation, power generation, and chemical production. Hydrogen compressors play a crucial role in the production, storage, and transportation of hydrogen, making them an essential component in the clean energy ecosystem.One of the major drivers of this market growth is the rising investments in hydrogen infrastructure by governments and private companies. Countries around the world are setting ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions, and hydrogen is seen as a key solution to achieve these goals. This has led to significant investments in hydrogen production, storage, and transportation infrastructure, which in turn, is driving the demand for hydrogen compressors.The report also highlights the increasing focus on research and development in the hydrogen compressor industry. Manufacturers are constantly innovating and improving their products to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable hydrogen compressors. This has resulted in the development of advanced technologies such as oil-free compressors, which offer higher efficiency and lower maintenance costs. These advancements are expected to further boost the growth of the hydrogen compressor market.As the world continues to shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, the hydrogen compressor market is poised for significant growth. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the hydrogen compressor market that have been covered are Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Haskel International, PDC Machines, Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik GmbH, HyET Hydrogen, SAUER Compressors, among others.The market analytics report segments the hydrogen compressor market as follows:Companies Profiled:.Linde plc.Air Products and Chemicals, Inc..Haskel International.PDC Machines.Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik GmbH.HyET Hydrogen.SAUER Compressors.Burckhardt Compression.Ariel Corporation.Sundyne 