'Our Strength Not Only In Weapons But...': PM Modi In Amravati As Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Support Govt On Pahalgam

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹58,000 crore in Amravati. PM Modi also relaunched the construction of the greenfield capital city of Amravati – Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'dream project'.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for 94 projects, which included capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades and defence-related installations.

“I see Amaravati not just as a city but a fulfilled dream,” news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi's Top QuotesOn India's strength

“Today, India's strength is not only in our weapons but also in our unity. This spirit of unity is strengthened through our 'Ekta Malls.' Ekta Malls are being built in many cities across the country. I am happy that now an Ekta Mall will also be built in Visakhapatnam....”

On Amravati

“Amaravati is such a place where legacy and development go together.”

As part of resuming the construction of Amaravati, the PM laid foundation for 74 projects worth ₹49,000 crore, which encompassed the construction of the Assembly, Secretariat and High Court buildings and judicial residential quarters, along with housing buildings for 5,200 families, the report said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)