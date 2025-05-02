Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend
BOSTON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025, payable on May 29, 2025.
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (Text>NYSE: BHLB ) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.0 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.
Investor Relations Contact
Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (617) 641-9206
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In Text>GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment