The Ensign Group Adds Skilled Nursing Facility In Washington
“We are honored to have been entrusted to continue the long-standing tradition of quality care in this operation,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“This facility clusters well with our existing locations and continues to build a strong portfolio for Standard Bearer in the northwest,” he added.
Steve Farnsworth, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Washington-based subsidiary, added“This operation is a perfect fit for us, and we are excited to continue our strong growth in Washington. The team is incredible, and we are excited to join forces with them to provide excellence to our residents and their families.”
This acquisition was effective as of May 1, 2025, and brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 344 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.
About EnsignTM
The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 344 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .
Contact Information
The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ...
SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment