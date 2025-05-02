403
Nana Caymmi, Brazilian Musical Treasure, Dies At 84 After Nine-Month Hospital Battle
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian singer Nana Caymmi died on May 1, 2025, at São José Clinic in Rio de Janeiro. She was 84 and had spent nine months hospitalized for cardiac arrhythmia. Her brother Danilo confirmed her death resulted from multiple organ failure after a lengthy and painful health struggle.
Born Dinahir Tostes Caymmi on April 29, 1941, she emerged from Brazil's most prestigious musical dynasty. Her father Dorival initially opposed her singing career, believing music was for his sons.
She debuted professionally in 1960, singing "Acalanto" on her father's album for Odeon Records. Caymmi achieved breakthrough recognition in 1966 at the Festival Internacional da Canção.
She won first place with "Saveiros" despite facing boos from audience members who preferred other performers. This victory established her significant presence in Brazilian music.
Her distinctive voice transformed technical limitations into artistic strengths. Critics sometimes noted pitch issues, yet audiences cherished her emotional authenticity above technical precision. "When I discovered my voice, it was honey on a pacifier," she once said.
A Life Marked by Struggles and Success
Personal struggles shaped her artistic journey. She endured a difficult marriage in Venezuela before returning to Brazil as a single mother with two children and pregnant with a third. Her father initially rejected her for getting divorced.
Tragedy struck in 1989 when her son João Gilberto suffered a severe motorcycle accident. He required her constant care after sustaining permanent cognitive damage. Caymmi spoke candidly about these caregiving challenges throughout her later years.
The 1990s marked her greatest commercial success with the gold-selling album "Bolero." She earned Best Female Singer awards in 1995 and 1998. Latin Grammy nominations followed in 2014, 2019, and 2021, confirming her enduring artistic relevance.
Health problems plagued her final decade. She underwent stomach tumor surgery in 2016 and withdrew from live performances. Her final recording appeared on a tribute album to Tim Maia in 2024.
Caymmi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of Brazil's most emotionally powerful voices, whose raw authenticity touched millions despite technical imperfections.
