Saudi Arabia Protective Coatings Report 2025 | In-Depth Analysis Of Protective Coatings By Technology And End Use

Explore the comprehensive report on Saudi Arabia's top markets for protective coatings, featuring market shares, product segments, and pricing. Offering insights into market volumes, values, and forecasts (2024-2029), it delves into water-based, solvent-based, and powder technologies with end-use and value breakdowns.

This in-depth report focuses on the top markets for protective coatings in Saudi Arabia and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The reports provide, by country, consumption estimates in both volume and value for protective coatings, with 2024 as the base year and forecasts to 2029.

The information in the reports is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Protective Coatings



Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2029)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2023 and 2024)

Market shares by company in volume (2023 and 2024)

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Powder Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

End Use (Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, Shipping Containers)

Protective (On-Shore, Off-Shore)

Type (Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, Protective Layer)

Functional Layers (E-Coats, Primer/Intermediate, Topcoat) Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type (2023 and 2024)

Key Topics Covered:

Saudi Arabia Coatings Background



Saudi Arabia - Background - Overview

Key Figures

Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

Imp/Exp: WB Polymers Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

Foreword - Protective Coatings

Saudi Arabia - Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution

Saudi Arabia Protective Coatings Product Section



Saudi Arabia - Market Overview

Historical Trends and Forecasts: Prot. Coatings

Prices and Market Values

Prices and Market Values by Application System

Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

Detailed Prices: Water Based

Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

Detailed Prices: Powder

Prices and Market Values by End Use

Prices and Market Values by Paint Type

End Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

Powder: Historical and Forecasts

On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Protective Coatings Distribution: Protective Coatings

