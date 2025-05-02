Actor Jai's Upcoming Film Titled ‘Worker’

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS)The makers of actor Jai's next film, a romantic action thriller, have now announced the title of the film as 'Worker'.

Director Vinay Krishna, who shot to fame with his critically acclaimed and commercially successful Kannada movies 'Seizer' and 'Hunter', is all set to make his debut as a director in the Tamil film industry with 'Worker'.

Produced by M Shobana Rani, the film will feature actor Jai in the lead and comedian actor Yogi Babu and actor Nagi Needu in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that one of the most promising actresses in the industry will be playing the female lead opposite Jai in the film. However, no names have been announced as yet.

Sources say the film, a romantic action thriller, will have an exceptionally brilliant screenplay, which will offer a never-before cinematic experience for cinephiles.

Shedding light on his upcoming film, director Vinay Krishna said,“Although the film has a love story as its backdrop, it has been interwoven with action and thriller elements, which will offer a never-before experience for viewers. It is going to be an intriguing attraction of this film.”

While the film explores the love between the hero and heroine and the challenges their relationship faces within an action-thriller framework, it avoids the usual storytelling clichés, the sources claim.

Says a source, "From the opening scene to the final frame, the screenplay will have unpredictable twists and turns, keeping the audience constantly guessing. Viewers will be drawn into the narrative that constantly shifts, offering fresh surprises at every turn. The plot is sure to hold the attention of audiences till the very end."

The director, while disclosing more details about the project, said, "Ghibran is composing music for this film. A leading cinematographer and editor in the industry are in talks with us. We will be soon revealing the details about the heroine and others in the technical crew.”

The makers are planning to shoot the film consisting of four songs and five action sequences, across the Chennai, Pondicherry, Mysore and Mangalore.