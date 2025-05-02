Puja Banerjee Surprises Co-Stars By Cooking Dosa On The Sets Of Her New Show

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Puja Banerjee recently turned chef on the sets of her new show 'Hasratein S2' as she cooked dosas for her co-stars.

Recalling a fun BTS moment from the set, she shared,“I remember we had a sequence where my character, Navina, was making and serving dosas to her family. One evening after we wrapped up shooting, I decided to make some dosa on set for my co-stars and the crew. What started as a casual idea quickly turned into a full-on dosa party! We gathered around, chatting, laughing, and just being together. It was such a heartwarming moment, which reminded me how special it is when your crew becomes your second family.”

In 'Hasratein S2,' Puja portrays Navina, a 40-year-old single woman who has devoted her life to meeting the expectations of others. From being a responsible daughter and a devoted caregiver to a committed professional, she has always prioritized those around her-while quietly setting aside her own desires for love and companionship. Everything changes when an unexpected swipe on a dating app leads Navina to Arjun-a charismatic younger man who stirs emotions she thought she had buried long ago.

'Hello Zindagi is the latest episode of the Hungama OTT's web series anthology 'Hasratein S2.'

Reflecting on her character, Puja Banerjee shared,“Navina is every woman who's spent her life giving, until she forgets what it feels like to receive. For years, she has been the backbone of her family- the dependable daughter, sister, teacher, while juggling her professional life. But somewhere in that quiet sacrifice, she lost touch with her longing.” She further added,“Playing her made me realize how deeply powerful it is when a woman finally says, 'I matter too.' That one swipe didn't just lead her to a man-it led her back to herself.”

"Hasratein Season 2" also stars Sandeep Kumaar as Arjun. The show is streaming on Hungama OTT.