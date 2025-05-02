Idealz Holding Launches Winnrz In The UK And Goes Live With Idealz In Mexico

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Idealz Holding, the Dubai-based parent company behind a portfolio of innovative, tech-enabled Shop & Win ventures, has officially expanded into the United Kingdom and Mexico. This milestone marks the launch of Winnrz, a new brand tailored specifically for the UK market, and the introduction of Idealz in Mexico through a strategic partnership agreement with the Fajer family, signed in 2024.

With this expansion, customers in the UK and Mexico now have access to Idealz Holding's unique online platforms, which blend the excitement of shopping with the thrill of winning. Through its now-recognized digital experience, the brand continues to engage users with life-changing prizes, setting a new standard in modern e-commerce.

Jad Toubayly, CEO of Idealz Holding, commented on the expansion:“We're thrilled to continue our international growth with the launch of operations in the UK and Mexico. We started this venture with one idea in mind: to redefine online shopping by offering customers unmatched value and excitement. These new markets represent a significant step toward realizing our vision of making rewarding experiences accessible to people around the world.”

With this latest expansion, the company now operates in four key markets-Dubai, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Lebanon-delivering memorable experiences and exceptional value to its growing global audience.