Kupwara Bank Clerk Gets 3 Years Jail For Rs 19 Lakh Fraud

The Court of the Special Judge Anti-corruption (CBI Cases) Kashmir Srinagar Adnan Sayeed also imposed varied sentences and Rs 10000 fine each for various offences including under section 409, 420, 467 , 468 , 471 , 477 of erstwhile RPC and U/S 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006.

“All the imprisonments imposed in different sections ....shall run concurrently and in case of failing to pay fine imposed herein above in different sections, accused shall undergo simple imprisonment of one month each in default in every section ....in the same sequence but that imprisonment in case of failing to pay fine shall run separately after actual imprisonment of three years is over,” the court said and ordered the convicted person Javed Habib Khuroo of Sopore be lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

The misappropriated amount had been already recovered by the Bank from Khuroo, now an elderly person, and the connecting loss to the Bank was made good at the time when this fraud had surfaced in the Bank.

However a case (FIR No. 1232011A0003 of 2011 P/S CBI Srinagar Offences U/Sec. 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477-A RPC and Sections 5(2) r/w Section 5(1)(c)(d) of J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006) was registered against Khuroo and investigation culminated into filing of the FIR.

During the course of investigation, as recorded by the Court, it was revealed that all the account holders were having very good relations with Khuroo since he used to help them in Bank during deposit of cash and withdrawal of cheques and didn't suspect his bonafide actions. Taking advantage of this, Khuroo approached them and obtained cheques of various amounts from time to time in different names and withdrew the amount from their accounts numbers. The amount was therefore misappropriated by him in view of the fact that account holders didn't receive any of this amount as deposed by them, the investigation agency.

