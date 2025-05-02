This PR Life: Codeword's Gabie Kur

MENAFN - PRovoke) This PR Life is a new series by PRovoke Media where we profile people in and around communications as an industry and find out more about what they do and what makes them tick. Today, we are chatting with Gabie Kur, partner, head of growth at Codeword.Kur has been with Codeword for just over five years, joining the team as senior vice president in 2020. This is also Kur's second stint with the agency having joined early in her career in 2015 as a senior account executive and later, an account supervisor.She was also previously with BAM Communications as its partner and general manager for New York.



PRovoke Media: In a nutshell, how would you describe your role in comms to someone who has no idea what it entails?



Gabie Kur (GK): To put it most simply, brands come to me and my team to help make them famous. We primarily work with tech brands, helping position them and their leaders as the go-to voices in their industries.



That means everything from landing their brand and execs in the news, handling crises, putting on events, building long-term communications strategies, and creating compelling content and visuals that make it clear what the company does, what it stands for, and who it helps.



PM: Is there anything about your role that your colleagues don't get?



GK : Recently, my role has expanded to Head of Growth, and given this is a new role for the organization, it's natural that there's some curiosity around what it all means. People can assume“growth” is purely about sales numbers or new business. But for me, growth is as much internal as it is external.



It's about expanding the agency's reputation, creating opportunities for our team, and building momentum in ways that don't always show up on a spreadsheet. It's heavily rooted in storytelling, relationship building, and playing the long game.



PM: What is the highlight of your job that always puts a smile on your face?



GK : Even as I've advanced in my career, I've made it a point to never be more than a month or two from my last media win. There's something very satisfying about putting together the jigsaw puzzle of a press placement–a story your brand wants to tell, the right journalist to tell it to, and an audience that really wants to hear about it. I still get such a thrill from perfecting all three pieces and landing the placement, then measuring if it had the intended effects.



PM : Which country do you work in and what is it like working there?



GK : I'm based in the U.S., specifically in New York. Working here is a mix of ambition and intensity, but also creativity and grit. There's a“make it happen” energy that I thrive on. Being surrounded by so many industries, stories, and perspectives means the city is a constant spark for fresh ideas and unexpected inspiration.



PM: What's the first thing you do when you step into the office to kickstart your day



GK : When I'm stepping into my home office as a remote employee, I treat it like I'm walking into Codeword's office on Madison Ave.



As a comms person, it's mission critical to be immediately responsive to the news cycle, so I can't start my day without reading the latest in current events. Jumpstarting with a pulse on the global landscape as well as my clients' industries ensures I can capture any timely moments, react quickly, and activate my team.



From there, it's all about task triage. I dive into email and Slack, migrate my weekly to-do lists, and assess priorities. I'll carve out the most important items I need to complete in one list, and then add additional tasks into a running task list.



And, of course, no day truly kicks off without the right soundtrack. I pick a playlist that matches the energy I need–usually taking advantage of Spotify's pre-curated“daylists” (today's was“happy folk hipster monday morning”).



PM : What are three must-have items in your work bag that you can't live without?



GK : My analog tools. A work planner, which breaks down monthly, weekly, and daily priorities. A graph paper notebook for brainstorming, capturing notes while active listening on calls, and reminders. A black needlepoint gel pen or fountain pen, and a highlighter.



Airpods. I'm a big double-tasker, so I like to take advantage of idle time like the commute to listen to an audiobook or a podcast.



And a handful of different lipsticks to always be ready for an impromptu meeting or event. I've always said that a bold lip is a power move.



PM : What's your go-to office lunch that never fails to brighten your day?



GK : Since I work mostly remote, being in the office is less about what I'm eating and more about who I'm eating with. I see those lunches as a chance to connect face-to-face – with my team, with clients, with industry contacts. It's the kind of energy and relationships-building you just can't replicate over Google Meet.



PM: What is it about comms that draws you in and keeps you passionate?



GK : Comms is a powerful skill and practice area. It isn't just words, it's influence, action, and impact. I'm hooked by the opportunity to shape perception, drive decisions, and move industries. I'm constantly pushed and kept motivated by the pace and ability to problem solve, anticipating and adapting to changes in the business and news landscapes.



PM: If you weren't in comms, what would you be doing?



GK : When I was attending Boston University, I was parallel pathing a career in public relations with one in foreign policy. Originally, my plan was to be a diplomat, leveraging my bilingual skillset and affinity for learning new languages. While eventually I made the choice to double-down on marcomms, strategy, influence, and navigating complex landscapes to drive outcomes are a throughline through both professions. I'd like to think I'm still a diplomat, just for brands instead of countries. Whether you're shaping global relations or brand reputations, success depends on understanding the nuances of power, anticipating challenges, and knowing exactly when to push, pull, or pivot.



PM: What's the first thing you do to unwind when you clock off for the day?



GK : While I wish I had better“wind down” hygiene to create a buffer between my work day and my home life, this can be quite tough as a WFH mom of two littles. So, the minute I shut the door of my home office, I'm immediately clocking in as Mom. Since the gap of time between the work day ending and the kids' bedtime is so short, I make an intentional effort to ditch my phone, and spend quality time with my family. I'm usually scrambling to make dinner, while juggling a 3 year old and a 6 month old, two dogs, two cats, and a husband just coming back from a 3-hour round-trip commute.



Dinner is a daily ritual for us where we sit together, each taking turns sharing about our day, teaching our little ones about the power of communication and connection from a very early age. After bedtime duty is over and it's finally time to decompress, you can catch me tearing through the latest viral Romantasy book, or getting brain tingles from ASMRtists.