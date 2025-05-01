403
Paintings By Clementine Hunter And Louis Emile Villa Are In Crescent City's May 16-17 Auction
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Orleans, LA -- An oil on canvas board painting by the renowned Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), an oil on canvas laid to artist board by the French artist Louis Emile Villa (1836-1900), and a mid-19th century American late classical mahogany tester bed possibly retailed by Prudent Mallard are a few of the expected top performers in Crescent City Auction Gallery's Estates Auction slated for May 16th and 17th, online and live in the gallery.
The sale, at 10am Central Time both days, consists of 600 lots, pulled from prominent estates and collections throughout the South. Featured will be a wide range of French, English and American furniture; original paintings and watercolors; well-known prints and etchings; Oriental carpets; and decorative art items. The auction gallery is at 1330 St. Charles Avenue.
The painting by Clementine Hunter – often referred to as“the black Grandma Moses,” as both artists lived to be 100 years old and were famous for their iconic folk art renderings – is titled Picking Cotton. It's a fine representation of her work and should command $4,000-$8,000.
The oil on canvas laid to artist board by Louis Emile Villa is titled Portrait of a Lady. It is expected to change hands for $2,000-$4,000. Villa was known for his depictions of beautiful women wrapped in the elegance of the 18th century, often inside luxurious scenes of the epoch.
The mid-19th century American late classical mahogany tester bed, possibly retailed by Prudent Mallard (active 1838-1874), has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500. Mallard's New Orleans shop was known for huge armoires in the revival styles of the Victorian era, massive tester beds with carved cabochons on the head and footboards, and delicate parlor furniture in the French taste.
The rest of the catalog is an intriguing mix of merchandise, ranging from a wonderful selection of fine estate jewelry; to a group of World War II era, antique and reproduction black powder guns; to two copper eagle weathervanes (the largest with an estimate of $500-$900); to an A. Hays Town (La./Baton Rouge, 1903-2005) cast stone figure of St. Francis holding a dove (estimate: $800-$1,200).
Decorative accessories will be led by a Fortuny“Scudo Saraceno” metal and glass chandelier, Venetia Stadium, Venice, Italy (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); and a pair of 20th century Maison Bagues iron and brass single light sconces, the iron back plates mounted with large rock crystal birds (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).
Internet bidding will be provided by the company website (CrescentCityAuctionGallery) and app, as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. In-person bidding will be allowed on the day of the auction. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, May 7th, through Thursday, May 15th, excluding weekend days, from 10 am to 5 pm Central Time. No appointment needed.
Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer's premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer's premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to ....
For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Estates Auction planned for Friday and Saturday, May 16th and 17th, beginning at 10 am Central Time both days, please visit Updates are posted frequently.
