UAE, Lebanon Pledge Closer Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, May 2 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon have issued a joint statement highlighting their shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations and enhancing regional cooperation during the first official visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the UAE.

Aoun and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors and reaffirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries, the statement said on Thursday.

The UAE President reiterated UAE's steadfast support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty, according to the statement.

Aoun, in turn, thanked the UAE for its continued support, Xinhua news agency reported.

He praised the UAE's humanitarian and developmental assistance to Lebanon and expressed readiness to expand joint efforts in economic and institutional development, the statement added.

The two sides agreed to increase collaboration in economic and investment sectors, including the exchange of expertise and knowledge in government performance.

As part of this effort, the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs' Government Experience Exchange Office will visit Beirut to share practices aimed at improving institutional effectiveness in both countries, the statement noted.

Further agreements included easing travel procedures between the two countries to facilitate the movement of citizens and the intention to elevate diplomatic representation. The countries also announced plans to establish a joint UAE-Lebanon Business Council, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will dispatch a delegation to Lebanon to assess potential cooperation projects, the statement said.

The decision to lift the travel ban reflects a shift in the UAE's stance toward Lebanon, a country that has faced difficulties in its relations with Gulf nations over the past decade due to Hezbollah's influence.

The UAE's government experience exchange office is also expected to visit Beirut soon to present its approaches to governance and institutional management, aimed at supporting development in both countries' public and private sectors.

In January, the UAE reopened its embassy in Lebanon, a step toward normalising ties between the nations.

In 2021, the UAE imposed a travel ban and recalled its diplomats from Beirut after a Lebanese Minister criticised Saudi Arabia's military involvement in Yemen. Although Lebanese citizens were not officially banned from entering the UAE, many faced difficulties securing visas.

The UAE's move to ease travel restrictions comes after Saudi Arabia announced in March that it would look into the issues hindering the resumption of Lebanese imports and consider lifting its travel ban on Lebanese nationals.

In 2024, Gulf states pledged more than $150 million in support to Lebanon, with $100 million from the UAE.