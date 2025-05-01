403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai-Based IT-Company Won A Prestigious Business Award In The USA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Reputation House is the only one company from Dubai to be recognized as the winner this year
Reputation House, an IT-company based in Dubai, has been announced a winner at the American Business Awards (The Stevie® Awards) for its IT solutions in online reputation management. The company was recognized as a Gold Winner in two categories: Innovation of the Year (Business Services Industries) and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees) . Additionally, Reputation House received the Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Data Tools & Platforms. This marks the second consecutive year the U.S. business community has honored Reputation House; the company captured one Gold and one Silver Stevie in 2024. “Our 2025 tech expansion is about turning a once-traditional agency into a product-first software company,” said Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.“Winning two Gold Stevies at America's most respected business awards tells us we're on the right path: our ecosystem of four interconnected tools will be redefining how global brands protect and grow their reputations. And we are just getting started.” Kristina Shinkareva, COO, added:“This recognition belongs to our entire team - engineers and developers, data analysts, customer specialists, and every talent of Reputation House - whose hard work has turned big ideas into practical solutions that companies rely on every day.” This year, Reputation House launched a full-scale technological transformation, unveiling four top-tier solutions that put complete online reputation control in clients' hands. The new ecosystem starts with Reputation House Scan , which monitors mentions in 20+ languages, grades sentiment, and alerts teams to risks in real time. Account Control Center lets brands safely ignite and guide conversations across forums and social media, while the upgraded Reputation Check delivers fast, high-accuracy background reports on any partner, employee, or client. Rounding out the suite, the SERM Platform boosts search-engine rankings and surfaces positive content to the top of results pages. Together, these tools mark Reputation House's shift from a traditional agency to a product-driven tech company-and set a new standard for how businesses protect and grow their digital presence. To learn more about Reputation House, visit:
Reputation House, an IT-company based in Dubai, has been announced a winner at the American Business Awards (The Stevie® Awards) for its IT solutions in online reputation management. The company was recognized as a Gold Winner in two categories: Innovation of the Year (Business Services Industries) and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees) . Additionally, Reputation House received the Bronze Stevie® Award for Best Data Tools & Platforms. This marks the second consecutive year the U.S. business community has honored Reputation House; the company captured one Gold and one Silver Stevie in 2024. “Our 2025 tech expansion is about turning a once-traditional agency into a product-first software company,” said Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.“Winning two Gold Stevies at America's most respected business awards tells us we're on the right path: our ecosystem of four interconnected tools will be redefining how global brands protect and grow their reputations. And we are just getting started.” Kristina Shinkareva, COO, added:“This recognition belongs to our entire team - engineers and developers, data analysts, customer specialists, and every talent of Reputation House - whose hard work has turned big ideas into practical solutions that companies rely on every day.” This year, Reputation House launched a full-scale technological transformation, unveiling four top-tier solutions that put complete online reputation control in clients' hands. The new ecosystem starts with Reputation House Scan , which monitors mentions in 20+ languages, grades sentiment, and alerts teams to risks in real time. Account Control Center lets brands safely ignite and guide conversations across forums and social media, while the upgraded Reputation Check delivers fast, high-accuracy background reports on any partner, employee, or client. Rounding out the suite, the SERM Platform boosts search-engine rankings and surfaces positive content to the top of results pages. Together, these tools mark Reputation House's shift from a traditional agency to a product-driven tech company-and set a new standard for how businesses protect and grow their digital presence. To learn more about Reputation House, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment