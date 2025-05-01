Dubai-Based IT-Company Won A Prestigious Business Award In The USA

Reputation House, an IT-company based in Dubai, has been announced a winner at the American Business Awards (The Stevie® Awards) for its IT solutions in online reputation management. The company was recognized as a Gold Winner in two categories:and. Additionally, Reputation House received the Bronze Stevie® Award for

This marks the second consecutive year the U.S. business community has honored Reputation House; the company captured one Gold and one Silver Stevie in 2024.

“Our 2025 tech expansion is about turning a once-traditional agency into a product-first software company,” said Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.“Winning two Gold Stevies at America's most respected business awards tells us we're on the right path: our ecosystem of four interconnected tools will be redefining how global brands protect and grow their reputations. And we are just getting started.”

Kristina Shinkareva, COO, added:“This recognition belongs to our entire team - engineers and developers, data analysts, customer specialists, and every talent of Reputation House - whose hard work has turned big ideas into practical solutions that companies rely on every day.”

This year, Reputation House launched a full-scale technological transformation, unveiling four top-tier solutions that put complete online reputation control in clients' hands. The new ecosystem starts with, which monitors mentions in 20+ languages, grades sentiment, and alerts teams to risks in real time.lets brands safely ignite and guide conversations across forums and social media, while the upgradeddelivers fast, high-accuracy background reports on any partner, employee, or client. Rounding out the suite, theboosts search-engine rankings and surfaces positive content to the top of results pages.

Together, these tools mark Reputation House's shift from a traditional agency to a product-driven tech company-and set a new standard for how businesses protect and grow their digital presence.

To learn more about Reputation House, visit: