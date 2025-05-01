NV5 Announces Strong First Quarter Results; Reaffirms Positive Full-Year 2025 Guidance

"NV5 delivered strong first quarter results for revenue and profitability, positioning us for an excellent 2025. Gross revenues increased 10% over the first quarter of 20241, representing 5% organic growth. Cash flows from operations totaled $38 million, which is a 96% increase over the first quarter in 2024. Our performance demonstrates the positive results of our initiatives to accelerate organic growth and cash flows, and we anticipate continued growth in revenue and profitability as we enter what is traditionally our busiest quarters of the year.

The three acquisitions that we completed in the first quarter had minimal impact on our financial results for the quarter, but they position us for expansion in key geographies and accelerated organic growth. As a result of our strong first quarter performance, backlog, and pipeline of opportunities, we are reaffirming full-year 2025 guidance for revenue and earnings per share," said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Gross revenues in the first quarter of 2025 grew 10% to $234.0 million from $212.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and our gross profit increased 10% to $123.2 million. Gross margins were consistent in both quarters at 52.6%.

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 grew 456% to $0.4 million from $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income includes $1.4 million of higher amortization expense this quarter as a result of acquisitions completed since the first quarter of 2024. Our GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.01 per share compared to $0.00 per share2 in the first quarter of 2024. Cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 grew 96% to $38.4 million from $19.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $29.7 million from $27.6 million. Our Adjusted EPS grew 13% to $0.17 per share compared to $0.15 per share2 in the first quarter of 2024.

Reaffirms Full-Year 2025 Guidance



Gross revenues between $1.026 billion and $1.045 billion.

GAAP EPS between $0.52 per share and $0.62 per share. Adjusted EPS between $1.27 per share and $1.37 per share.

1 Prior periods presented in this press release have been adjusted as described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024.

2 On September 25, 2024, we announced a 4-for-1 forward split (the "Stock Split") of our common stock. Trading in the Common Stock commenced on a split-adjusted basis on October 11, 2024. All prior year data impacted by the Stock Split, including, but not limited to, number of shares and per share amounts, have been revised to reflect the effect of the Stock Split.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

