NV5 Announces Strong First Quarter Results; Reaffirms Positive Full-Year 2025 Guidance
|Date:
|Thursday, May 1, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|+1 800-715-9871
|International dial-in number:
|+1 646-307-1963
|Conference ID:
|2719957
|Webcast:
Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the“Investors” section of the NV5 website.
About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the“Risk Factors” set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.
Investor Relations Contact
NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ...
Source: NV5 Global, Inc.
|NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except share data)
|March 29, 2025
|December 28, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|53,212
|$
|50,361
|Billed receivables, net
|194,610
|198,569
|Unbilled receivables, net
|129,621
|141,926
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|23,268
|20,155
|Total current assets
|400,711
|411,011
|Property and equipment, net
|64,392
|56,722
|Right-of-use lease assets, net
|33,932
|32,099
|Intangible assets, net
|197,191
|206,592
|Goodwill
|581,124
|579,337
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|31,854
|27,277
|Other assets
|2,827
|2,318
|Total Assets
|$
|1,312,031
|$
|1,315,356
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|69,122
|$
|81,937
|Accrued liabilities
|66,656
|52,208
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|58,971
|56,867
|Other current liabilities
|2,623
|2,493
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|9,233
|5,554
|Current portion of notes payable and other obligations
|8,307
|11,195
|Total current liabilities
|214,912
|210,254
|Contingent consideration, less current portion
|3,620
|7,196
|Other long-term liabilities
|25,503
|23,284
|Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion
|225,016
|241,608
|Total liabilities
|469,051
|482,342
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 65,646,834 and 65,115,824 shares issued and outstanding as of March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively
|657
|651
|Additional paid-in capital
|547,730
|538,568
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(323
|)
|(693
|)
|Retained earnings
|294,916
|294,488
|Total stockholders' equity
|842,980
|833,014
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,312,031
|$
|1,315,356
|NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|Gross revenues
|$
|234,045
|$
|212,558
|Direct costs:
|Salaries and wages
|59,246
|56,454
|Sub-consultant services
|39,158
|31,611
|Other direct costs
|12,440
|12,753
|Total direct costs
|110,844
|100,818
|Gross profit
|123,201
|111,740
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits
|73,000
|65,434
|General and administrative
|23,944
|22,243
|Facilities and facilities related
|6,264
|5,960
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,618
|13,802
|Total operating expenses
|118,826
|107,439
|Income from operations
|4,375
|4,301
|Interest expense
|(3,545
|)
|(4,191
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|830
|110
|Income tax expense
|(402
|)
|(33
|)
|Net income
|$
|428
|$
|77
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|-
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|-
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|62,252,687
|61,068,605
|Diluted
|63,253,555
|62,536,103
|Comprehensive income (loss):
|Net income
|$
|428
|$
|77
|Foreign currency translation income (loss), net of tax
|370
|(501
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|798
|$
|(424
|)
|NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|428
|$
|77
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,377
|15,363
|Non-cash lease expense
|3,183
|3,293
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|111
|491
|Stock-based compensation
|6,770
|6,666
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|(417
|)
|-
|Gain on disposals of property and equipment
|(157
|)
|(3
|)
|Other
|33
|(67
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(5,091
|)
|(4,940
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|185
|185
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
|Billed receivables
|9,422
|7,283
|Unbilled receivables
|12,445
|(5,590
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(2,244
|)
|1,496
|Accounts payable
|(14,939
|)
|(3,233
|)
|Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
|9,122
|364
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|2,020
|(917
|)
|Contingent consideration
|(7
|)
|(815
|)
|Other current liabilities
|131
|(99
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|38,372
|19,554
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)
|(4,440
|)
|(45,334
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|268
|22
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(11,036
|)
|(3,673
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(15,208
|)
|(48,985
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility
|8,000
|35,000
|Payments on notes payable and other obligations
|(1,631
|)
|(4,380
|)
|Payments of contingent consideration
|(143
|)
|(1,025
|)
|Payments on borrowings from Senior Credit Facility
|(26,000
|)
|-
|Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation
|(615
|)
|-
|Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
|(20,389
|)
|29,595
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|76
|(222
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,851
|(58
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
|50,361
|44,824
|Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
|$
|53,212
|$
|44,766
|NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
| (in thousands, except share data)
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|Net Income
|$
|428
|$
|77
|Add:
|Interest expense
|3,545
|4,191
|Income tax expense
|402
|33
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,377
|15,363
|Stock-based compensation
|6,770
|6,666
|Acquisition-related costs*
|1,213
|1,312
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|29,735
|$
|27,642
* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
|Three Months Ended
|March 29, 2025
|March 30, 2024
|Net Income - per diluted share
|$
|0.01
|$
|-
|Per diluted share adjustments:
|Add:
|Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs*
|0.21
|0.20
|Income tax expense
|(0.05
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.15
* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.
