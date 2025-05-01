CN Announces First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Our team delivered a strong performance this quarter through tight cost control and disciplined adherence to our plan, mitigating the impact of winter conditions. In the context of a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we will remain focused on agility and customer collaboration. We are committed to continue driving operational and service excellence across our network in 2025 to deliver for our customers and shareholders.”

– Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

Quarterly highlights



Revenue ton miles (RTMs) increased 1% to 60,049 (millions).

Revenues of C$4,403 million, an increase of C$154 million, or 4%.

Operating income of C$1,610 million, an increase of $64 million, or 4%.

Operating ratio, defined as operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, of 63.4%, an improvement of 0.2 points. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of C$1.85, an increase of 8%.



2025 guidance and 2024-2026 financial outlook (1)(2)

In 2025, CN continues to expect to deliver adjusted diluted EPS growth of 10%-15% and plans to invest approximately C$3.4 billion in its capital program, net of amounts reimbursed by customers.

Over the 2024-2026 period, CN continues to target compounded annual adjusted diluted EPS growth in the high single-digit range.

While CN's 2025 guidance and 2024-2026 financial outlook remain unchanged, the Company notes there is a heightened recessionary risk related to tariffs and trade actions taken by various countries.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1. Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call. Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-647-932-3411 (International), using 3839820 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

(1) Non-GAAP Measures

CN's outlook, guidance, or targets (2) exclude certain adjustments, which are expected to be comparable to adjustments made in prior years. However, management cannot individually quantify on a forward-looking basis the impact of these adjustments, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, CN does not provide a corresponding GAAP measure for, or reconciliation to, its outlook, guidance or targets.

(2) Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements based on management's assessment and assumptions and publicly available information with respect to CN. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "assumes," "outlook," "plans," "targets", or other similar words.

2025 key assumptions

CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its 2025 outlook. The Company now assumes slightly positive growth in North American industrial production in 2025 (compared to its January 30, 2025 assumption of approximately 1%). For the 2024/2025 crop year, the grain crop in Canada was in line with its five-year average and the U.S. grain crop was above its five-year average. The Company continues to assume that the 2025/2026 grain crop in Canada will be in line with its five-year average and now assumes that the U.S. grain crop will be above its five-year average (compared to its January 30, 2025 assumption that the 2025/2026 grain crop in the U.S. will be in line with its five-year average). CN continues to assume RTM growth will be in the low to mid single-digit range. CN also continues to assume that in 2025, the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.70, and now assumes that in 2025 the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be in the range of US$60 - US$70 per barrel (compared to its January 30, 2025 assumption of being in the range of US$70 - US$80 per barrel).

2024-2026 key assumptions

CN has made a number of economic and market assumptions in preparing its three-year financial perspective. CN continues to assume that the North American industrial production will increase by approximately 1% CAGR over the 2024 to 2026 period. CN continues to assume pricing above rail inflation. CN continues to assume that the value of the Canadian dollar in U.S. currency will be approximately $0.70 and that the average price of crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) will be in the range of US$70 - US$80 per barrel during this period.

The Company notes there is a heightened recessionary risk related to tariffs and trade actions taken by various countries. Should the recessionary risk materialize, demand for freight transportation would be negatively impacted.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of CN to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting global supply chains such as pandemics and geopolitical conflicts and tensions; trade restrictions, trade barriers, or the imposition of tariffs or other changes to international trade arrangements; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks, and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings and other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; the availability of and cost competitiveness of renewable fuels and the development of new locomotive propulsion technology; reputational risks; supplier concentration; pension funding requirements and volatility; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website, for a description of major risk factors relating to CN.

The achievement of CN's climate goals is subject to several risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in the MD&A in CN's annual and interim reports. While the Company currently believes its goals are reasonably achievable, there can be no certainty that the Company will achieve any or all of these goals within the stated timeframe, or that achieving any of these goals will meet all of the expectations of its stakeholders or applicable legal requirements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement. Information contained on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into this news release.

This earnings news release, as well as additional information, including the Financial Statements, Notes thereto and MD&A, is contained in CN's Quarterly Review available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ at as well as on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at through EDGAR.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

